KY 2422 in Graves Co. to close for cross drain replacement

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced they plan to close KY 2422 in Graves County on Wednesday, April 16.

KY 2422 will be closed between the 4 and 5 mile marker to allow a cross drain to be replaced.

The roadway will close Wednesday morning at about 7 a.m. and is expected to reopen at about 8 a.m. On Thursday, April 17.

