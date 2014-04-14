Hit and run crash into business caught on video - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hit and run crash into business caught on video

POCAHONTAS, MO (KFVS) - The owner of Reis Meat Processing in Pocahontas hopes someone will come forward with information.

He says someone crashed into his building after 11 Friday night. That crash caused more than $4000 worth of damage.

The crash was all caught on video. The owner hopes it will help catch whoever did it.

"I been here since '99 and this is the first time anyone's ran into my building," Revis Reisenbichler said. "I was expected he would show up Saturday morning or sometime saying 'Hey you know, I hit your building," but never seen him."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.

