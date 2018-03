A microburst hit Paducah, Kentucky late Sunday as rain and severe weather swept through the Heartland.The National Weather Service reports a microburst went through Paducah at 11:23 p.m. Sunday.Winds peaked at 74 miles per hour.It lifted off a 60 foot plus section of tin roof from a war wash near the intersection of Irvin Cobb and Wayne Sullivan Drive.No one was injured.