Murphysboro resident to receive 2014 'Russ Breading Community Service Award'

Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens, and the members of the city council announced that the 2014 "Russ Breading Memorial Community Service Award" will be presented to Marcy Weber.

They say Weber has been a resident of Murphysboro for over 50 years, and spent most of that time as a Murphysboro High School English and speech teacher for more than 40 years, as well as being a wife to husband Rich, homemaker and mother. She raised three children: Nathan, Stephanie and Heidi.

Also, they say she always made time to volunteer in various capacities. This included teaching Sunday School at Immanuel Lutheran Church plus other volunteer work there.

After retirement in 2005, she volunteered with the Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce as well as working on the annual Apple Festival. However, her passion was teaching and working with children. So, when Immanuel Lutheran School needed an administrator she volunteered to serve, without pay, to teach and be the school principal.

Marcy Weber will be presented with the award at the Murphysboro City Council meeting on May 13 at 7 p.m.

