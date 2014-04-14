Proposed soft drink tax in Illinois

Looks like the cost of soda could go up in Illinois.Lawmakers in both the House and Senate have proposed a hike in the Illinois soft drink tax.

Soft drinks in the state are subject to a 6.25 percent tax compared to ‘qualifying food and drugs,’ which are taxed at one percent. The legislation would raise the cost of soda, juice drinks, sports drinks and teas.

The tax would be a penny-per-ounce surcharge on sugar-sweetened drinks. Reportedly, this means two-liter bottles would increase from about a dollar to $1.68.A 12-pack would jump $1.44 in price.Critics argue the tax would hurt consumers and small businesses.