Orchard owner covers plants ahead of cold weather

The forecast means greenhouse owners could lose a little green.It's not especially good news for orchard owners either. Folks at places like Flamm's in Cobden covered their crops just in case.Co-owner Jeff Flamm says just a few degrees in the temperature can stall the pollination process of open plants and flowers."The peaches are pretty susceptible right now," Flamm said. "But the strawberries stand a greater chance because they're right on the ground. So they may be a little more susceptible. But we're taking steps to protect them where we don't with the peaches."Flamm also says he's putting water on the strawberry plants. He says the water will insulate them when it gets colder.