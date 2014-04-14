Cape Girardeau runner returning to Boston year after bombing, day care can cost more than college tuition in some states

The official trailer for "Gone Girl" was released Monday. The movie was partially shot in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

A Sikeston family's home was flooded with raw sewage due to an accident by a city crew and two months later, they still have to use bleach and candles to mask the odor.

A Cape Girardeau runner says he and others will be returning to Boston a year after the Boston Marathon bombing and they will be running with heavy hearts.

Tuesday is the one year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing. The city is now gearing up for this year's marathon and Todd Tumminia talked to a Cape Girardeau runner who says he and others will be running with heavy hearts this year.



A report from Child Care Aware America shows that day care costs more than college tuition in 21 states. Kadee Brosseau talked to a local mother who said she and her husband are shopping around for daycare before she returns to work after maternity leave.

Two months ago, Sikeston city crews accidentally flooded one family's home with raw sewage. If they're at fault, what's taking them so long to fix the situation? Kathy Sweeney went to Sikeston, Mo. to talk to the family.



A second man has been charged in connection with the death of an Anna man. Travis D. Turner, 25, was charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of James H. Morrison, 46, according to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds. Jessie L. Bell, 34, is also charged with first degree murder.

A Carbondale man’s trial begins for the second time on Monday, April 14 in connection with the 2007 murder of a young mother. A judge dismissed charges against Elijah Lacy after a prosecution witness was unavailable to testify. The judge said that violated Lacy’s right to a speedy trial.

Officials say a contracted food service employee was seriously assaulted by an inmate at Kentucky State Penitentiary. A Kentucky Department of Corrections spokesperson said the victim, JoAnne Smith, was released from the hospital on Monday.

The official trailer for "Gone Girl" was released Monday evening. The movie, directed by David Fincher and starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike as the main characters, was partially shot in Cape Girardeau, Mo.



In national news, a Utah woman told police she either strangled or suffocated six of her seven newborn babies over a 10 year period after they were born. What's not clear is why.



Prosecutors said Monday that hate motivated a white supremacist to open fire at two Jewish centers, killing a teen and two adults. All three victims who died were Christians who happened to be at the Jewish-related facilities.

