Cape Girardeau runner returning to Boston year after bombing, da - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau runner returning to Boston year after bombing, day care can cost more than college tuition in some states

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A Cape Girardeau runner says he and others will be returning to Boston a year after the Boston Marathon bombing and they will be running with heavy hearts. A Cape Girardeau runner says he and others will be returning to Boston a year after the Boston Marathon bombing and they will be running with heavy hearts.
A Sikeston family's home was flooded with raw sewage due to an accident by a city crew and two months later, they still have to use bleach and candles to mask the odor. A Sikeston family's home was flooded with raw sewage due to an accident by a city crew and two months later, they still have to use bleach and candles to mask the odor.
The official trailer for "Gone Girl" was released Monday. The movie was partially shot in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The official trailer for "Gone Girl" was released Monday. The movie was partially shot in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Good evening,

Tuesday is the one year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing. The city is now gearing up for this year's marathon and Todd Tumminia talked to a Cape Girardeau runner who says he and others will be running with heavy hearts this year. Watch the story tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

A report from Child Care Aware America shows that day care costs more than college tuition in 21 states. Kadee Brosseau talked to a local mother who said she and her husband are shopping around for daycare before she returns to work after maternity leave.

Two months ago, Sikeston city crews accidentally flooded one family's home with raw sewage. If they're at fault, what's taking them so long to fix the situation? Kathy Sweeney went to Sikeston, Mo. to talk to the family. You can click here for more on this story.

A second man has been charged in connection with the death of an Anna man. Travis D. Turner, 25, was charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of James H. Morrison, 46, according to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds. Jessie L. Bell, 34, is also charged with first degree murder.

A Carbondale man’s trial begins for the second time on Monday, April 14 in connection with the 2007 murder of a young mother. A judge dismissed charges against Elijah Lacy after a prosecution witness was unavailable to testify. The judge said that violated Lacy’s right to a speedy trial.

Officials say a contracted food service employee was seriously assaulted by an inmate at Kentucky State Penitentiary. A Kentucky Department of Corrections spokesperson said the victim, JoAnne Smith, was released from the hospital on Monday.

The official trailer for "Gone Girl" was released Monday evening. The movie, directed by David Fincher and starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike as the main characters, was partially shot in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

In national news, a Utah woman told police she either strangled or suffocated six of her seven newborn babies over a 10 year period after they were born. What’s not clear is why. You can click here for more on the story.

Prosecutors said Monday that hate motivated a white supremacist to open fire at two Jewish centers, killing a teen and two adults. All three victims who died were Christians who happened to be at the Jewish-related facilities.

Amber Ruch
KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer
aruch@kfvs12.com
Facebook and Twitter
KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly