Freezing temperatures possible Monday night

All of the Heartland is under some sort of Frost or Freeze Advisory Monday night as much colder air will be moving into the area. Monday evening, we could even see a few areas of rain and snow mix before the precipitation ends. However, no accumulation is expected.Skies will gradually clear form west to east beginning around midnight. This will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s to middle 30s. Winds Monday night will remain at or above 10 miles per hour which will keep a widespread frost from forming overnight.Tuesday we will see lots of sunshine but chilly temperatures. Highs will only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s north to the middle 50s in the Bootheel. Skies will remain clear and winds will be very light Tuesday night allowing for very cold temperatures.Lows by Wednesday morning will likely be in the upper 20s and lower 30s for much of the area. We will also likely see a widespread frost thanks to the light winds.If you have already planted sensitive vegetation you need to cover these plants to protect them from the cold temperatures.By Wednesday afternoon, we will be back in the 60s with the threat of freezing temperatures behind us.