Day care costlier than college - Murder charge - Frost, freeze a - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Day care costlier than college - Murder charge - Frost, freeze advisories

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
A report from Child Care Aware America shows that day care costs more than college tuition in 31 states. A report from Child Care Aware America shows that day care costs more than college tuition in 31 states.
All of the Heartland is under some sort of Frost or Freeze Advisory Monday night . All of the Heartland is under some sort of Frost or Freeze Advisory Monday night .
Good afternoon to you. A report from Child Care Aware America shows that day care costs more than college tuition in 31 states. Kadee Brosseau talked to some local parents about the high cost of child care.

A second man has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of an Anna, Illinois man.

A Carbondale man's trial begins for the second time today in connection with the 2007 murder of a young mother.

A Utah woman told authorities she killed six of seven babies she gave birth to in the past 10 years.

Two months ago, Sikeston city crews accidentally flooded one family’s home with raw sewage. If they're at fault, what's taking them so long to fix the situation? Kathy Sweeney investigates on Heartland News at Six.

In the early morning of April 15, the sky will host a rare type of lunar eclipse – one in which the moon will have a crimson coloration.

If you're due a refund - and about three-fourths of filers get refunds - April 15 isn't much of a deadline at all.

Here are five ways you can reduce your taxes for next year.

Celebrate the end of tax season with these Tax Day freebies and discounts at various retailers across the U.S.

Bring your plants inside! Grant Dade says parts of the Heartland could see flurries!

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
Facebook
Twitter

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly