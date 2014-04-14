Day care costlier than college - Murder charge - Frost, freeze advisories

All of the Heartland is under some sort of Frost or Freeze Advisory Monday night .

Good afternoon to you. A report from Child Care Aware America shows that day care costs more than college tuition in 31 states. Kadee Brosseau talked to some local parents about the high cost of child care.

A second man has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of an Anna, Illinois man.

A Carbondale man's trial begins for the second time today in connection with the 2007 murder of a young mother.

A Utah woman told authorities she killed six of seven babies she gave birth to in the past 10 years.

Two months ago, Sikeston city crews accidentally flooded one family’s home with raw sewage. If they're at fault, what's taking them so long to fix the situation? Kathy Sweeney investigates on Heartland News at Six.



In the early morning of April 15, the sky will host a rare type of lunar eclipse – one in which the moon will have a crimson coloration.

If you're due a refund - and about three-fourths of filers get refunds - April 15 isn't much of a deadline at all.

Celebrate the end of tax season with these Tax Day freebies and discounts at various retailers across the U.S.