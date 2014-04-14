1 injured in motorcycle, truck crash in Calloway Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Saturday, April 12 in the Kirksey Community of Calloway County.

According to deputies, at about 2 p.m. they received a call of a crash with injuries on Backusburg Road. When they arrived, deputies say they found that a truck and a motorcycle collided.

The driver of the 2002 Ford pickup, 37-year-old Bryan Burgess of Kirksey, Ky. said that he did not see the motorcycle westbound on Backusburg Road. Burgess said he was trying to turn left onto Dogwood Drive.

According to deputies, the driver of the motorcycle, 28-year-old Casey Hobbs of Dexter, Ky. was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit the side of Burgess' truck.

Hobbs was taken to a Murray hospital by ambulance with leg and hand injuries.

Burgess was not injured in the crash.

Deputies say Hobbs was cited for no registration of plates, failure to produce insurance card and no motorcycle operators license.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Murray Fire Department, Murray Calloway County Hospital EMS and the Calloway County Fire Rescue.

