McCracken Co. High School senior signs with Shawnee Community College

McCracken County High School senior Kam Chumbler officially signed to play basketball with Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois.

Chumbler is a four-year member of McCracken County varsity basketball teams. Chumbler scored over 1,000 points in his career. He was selected to the All Purchase Team in 2014, All-District Team in 2013 and 2014, Ft. Walton Beach All-Tournament Team in 2014 and Mustang Madness Player of the Game in 2014.

In 2014, Chumbler was also named Region 1 Tournament Most Valuable Player, KHSAA Sweet 16 All-Tournament Team and Honorable Mention All-State Team.

