McCracken Co. High School senior signs with Shawnee Community Co - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co. High School senior signs with Shawnee Community College

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Front row- Mike Chumbler, Kam Chumbler, John Sparks, Head Men's Basketball Coach Shawnee Community College Back row-MCHS Assistant Coach, Dustin Roberts, MCHS Head Coach Burlin Bower, MCHS Assistant Coach, Andy Poore. (Source: McCracken Co. H.S.) Front row- Mike Chumbler, Kam Chumbler, John Sparks, Head Men's Basketball Coach Shawnee Community College Back row-MCHS Assistant Coach, Dustin Roberts, MCHS Head Coach Burlin Bower, MCHS Assistant Coach, Andy Poore. (Source: McCracken Co. H.S.)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

McCracken County High School senior Kam Chumbler officially signed to play basketball with Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois.

Chumbler is a four-year member of McCracken County varsity basketball teams. Chumbler scored over 1,000 points in his career. He was selected to the All Purchase Team in 2014, All-District Team in 2013 and 2014, Ft. Walton Beach All-Tournament Team in 2014 and Mustang Madness Player of the Game in 2014.

In 2014, Chumbler was also named Region 1 Tournament Most Valuable Player, KHSAA Sweet 16 All-Tournament Team and Honorable Mention All-State Team.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly