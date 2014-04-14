Second man charged with murder of Anna man - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Second man charged with murder of Anna man

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
ANNA, IL (KFVS) - A second man has been charged in connection with the death of an Anna man.

Travis D. Turner, 25, of 122 Southeast Front Street in Dongola has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of James H. Morrison, 46, of Anna, according to Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds.

Morrison died early Saturday morning. He was found outside a Douglas Street home around 3 a.m. on April 12 and was pronounced dead a short time later at Union County Hospital.

Turner is accused of hitting Morrison with a piece of lumber.

Jessie L. Bell, 34, of 213 Monroe Street in Anna is also charged with first degree in connection with Morrison’s death. He is accused of hitting Morrison repeatedly about the head with his fists on Saturday, April 12.

Both defendants were in court for their first appearance on Tuesday, April 15 at 9 a.m. before Presiding Judge Mark Boie at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Turner and Bell will be back in court on May 6 for their preliminary hearing.

Turner was being held in the Jackson County Jail on $1 million bond. Bell was held in the Jackson County Jail without bond.

