Carbondale man's trial for 2007 murder begins for second time

An appellate court Thursday upheld a lower court's decision to dismiss murder charges against a Carbondale man.

A Carbondale, Illinois man's trial begins for the second time on Monday, April 14 in connection with the 2007 murder of a young mother.

A judge dismissed charged against Elijah Lacy after a prosecution witness was unavailable to testify. The judge said that violated Lacy's right to a speedy trial.

However, the Illinois Supreme Court overturned the decision, and murder charges were filed once again.

Lacy was arrested in Orange County, California and brought back to Jackson County, Ill.

The new trial began at 9 a.m. Monday in Murphysboro.

He is accused of killing Falon Taylor while she slept.

