Man killed in house fire in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - An elderly man was killed in a house fire in Mayfield early Monday morning.

James E. Tyler, 89, of Mayfield was killed in the fire, according to Graves County Coroner Phillip McClain.

Mayfield dispatch received a call at 1:47 a.m. Monday of a house fire at 949 Dowdy Street.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Tyler was the only person in the home. His body was found in the front bedroom.

No foul play is suspected.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

