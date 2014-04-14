Deadly Mayfield house fire - Caruthersville crash - Day care mor - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deadly Mayfield house fire - Caruthersville crash - Day care more than college

Good morning!

Join us for Heartland News at Noon for the latest on a deadly house fire in Mayfield and a crash in Caruthersville early Monday morning.

Also, we'll update you on the deadly shooting of three people in Jewish centers in Kansas.

From kfvs12.com: a report from Child Care Aware America shows that day care costs more than college tuition in 31 states.

Plus, Illinois gas station owners are speaking out against proposals for a fuel tax hike being floated in Springfield this year.

A transgender student is in a fight with an Oregon college over housing.

Police in Utah are questioning a mother and family members about the killings of seven babies whose bodies were found stuffed in cardboard boxes in a garage.

Runners have finished a 3,000 mile relay race to benefit the survivors of the Boston Marathon bombings.

Don't forget you can watch us live at noon from the homepage at kfvs12.com.

Thanks for watching and have a great day!

