3 injured in crash near Caruthersville

Three people were injured in a crash just west of Caruthersville on Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Rebecca L. Bailey of Caruthersville, Mo. was going northbound when she pulled her 1996 GMC Jimmy into the path of a 2012 Nissan Altima driven eastbound by 26-year-old Casie K. Gaskins, of Caruthersville.

The crash happened on Highway U and Highway D around 7:15 a.m. in Pemiscot County.

Baily and Gaskins were flown to a Jackson, Tenn. hospital. Baily with moderate injuries and Gaskins with serious injuries. Gaskins' passenger, a 16-year-old girl also from Caruthersville, was flown to a Memphis, Tenn. hospital.

The road was closed, but has since been cleared, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

