Report: Daycare pricier than college in 31 states

A report from Child Care Aware America shows that day care costs more than college tuition in 31 states.According to, in those 31 states, the yearly price of day care for an infant is more than the average cost of in-state tuition and fees at public colleges.One local mother says before returning to work after maternity leave, she and her husband shopped around for daycare.

"That's like $175 a week," Leni Lambdin said. "[That is] at least about $700 a month."

She says infant daycare costs about $35 per day, which is more than $8,000 per year.The tuition at Southeast Missouri State University is less than $7,000 per year.One teacher at the University School for Young Children says the daycare bill is worth it.

"We are doing more than just babysitting your child," Katie Lorenz said. "We have a curriculum, we follow lesson plans, there are certain things we do every day. So, I really feel like they're getting that school experience."