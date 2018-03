Report: Daycare pricier than college in 31 states

A report from Child Care Aware America shows that day care costs more than college tuition in 31 states.According to, in those 31 states, the yearly price of day care for an infant is more than the average cost of in-state tuition and fees at public colleges.One local mother says before returning to work after maternity leave, she and her husband shopped around for daycare.

"That's like $175 a week," Leni Lambdin said. "[That is] at least about $700 a month."

She says infant daycare costs about $35 per day, which is more than $8,000 per year.The tuition at Southeast Missouri State University is less than $7,000 per year.One teacher at the University School for Young Children says the daycare bill is worth it.

"We are doing more than just babysitting your child," Katie Lorenz said. "We have a curriculum, we follow lesson plans, there are certain things we do every day. So, I really feel like they're getting that school experience."

In states like New York, Maryland and Colorado, the difference between in-state public college tuition and day care can be thousands of dollars.The numbers show that in Missouri and Illinois, daycare costs outweigh the cost of in-state tuition.However in Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas, the cost of in-state tuition is more than that of daycare costs. The report lists costs of living, regulations and licensing requirements and the money each respective state spends on higher education are the factors in differences of costs between states.