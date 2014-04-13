3 shot at Jewish Centers - 3 dead in Pemiscot Co. crash - Inmate attacks food worker

Officials say a contract food service employee was seriously assaulted by an inmate at Kentucky State Penitentiary (Source: KSP).

Three men are dead after a crash in Pemiscot County Saturday afternoon.

This man was taken into custody after fatally shooting at 3 Jewish Centers (Source: KCTV)

Three people are dead after shootings at two Jewish-related locations in the Kansas City area.

Folks came to Charleston, Missouri this weekend to celebrate dogwood trees and azaleas at peak bloom with the 46th Annual Dogwood Azalea Festival.

A collection of shoes started in Cape Girardeau at St. Andrew Church on Tuesday and ended at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Learn where the shoes are going and why at 9:07.

Friends and family of a Benton, Mo. woman abducted nearly 35 years ago gathered Sunday for a balloon release.

Two local sisters have launched an organization that is all about bringing smiles to kids' faces. It is called Room for Smiles. Kadee Brosseau has the story at 9:05.

A tree fell on a car early Sunday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. Police on the scene say it seems the wind caused the tree to fall.

Bryan McCormick says showers and storms likely tonight. His first forecast is at 10:03.

Officials say a contract food service employee was seriously assaulted by an inmate at Kentucky State Penitentiary.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a deadly house fire just south of Portageville where the victim was found shot.

Three men are dead after a crash in Pemiscot County Saturday afternoon.

Josh Frydman will have The Master's highlights and the Cardinals got a win over the Cubs Sunday.

For more news, go to our mobile app.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer