3 shot at Jewish Centers - 3 dead in Pemiscot Co. crash - Inmate - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 shot at Jewish Centers - 3 dead in Pemiscot Co. crash - Inmate attacks food worker

This man was taken into custody after fatally shooting at 3 Jewish Centers (Source: KCTV) This man was taken into custody after fatally shooting at 3 Jewish Centers (Source: KCTV)
Three people are dead after shootings at two Jewish-related locations in the Kansas City area.

Folks came to Charleston, Missouri this weekend to celebrate dogwood trees and azaleas at peak bloom with the 46th Annual Dogwood Azalea Festival.

A collection of shoes started in Cape Girardeau at St. Andrew Church on Tuesday and ended at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Learn where the shoes are going and why at 9:07.

Friends and family of a Benton, Mo. woman abducted nearly 35 years ago gathered Sunday for a balloon release.

Two local sisters have launched an organization that is all about bringing smiles to kids' faces. It is called Room for Smiles. Kadee Brosseau has the story at 9:05.

A tree fell on a car early Sunday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. Police on the scene say it seems the wind caused the tree to fall.

Bryan McCormick says showers and storms likely tonight. His first forecast is at 10:03.

Officials say a contract food service employee was seriously assaulted by an inmate at Kentucky State Penitentiary.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a deadly house fire just south of Portageville where the victim was found shot.

Three men are dead after a crash in Pemiscot County Saturday afternoon.

Josh Frydman will have The Master's highlights and the Cardinals got a win over the Cubs Sunday.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

