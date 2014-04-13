Ky. Gov. to sign bill banning e-cigarette sales to minors

Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear will sign a bill into law banning e-cigarette sales to minors in the state.

The signing will take place Monday at 1 p.m. CT in Capitol Room 110 in Frankfort.

Lt. Gov. Jerry Abramson, Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Audrey Tayse Haynes, Dr. Stephanie Mayfield, commissioner, Kentucky Department for Public Health and Sen. Paul Hornback will be present at the signing.

