Prison food worker released from hospital after assault by inmate

Gary Pennington (Source: Ky. State Prison) Gary Pennington (Source: Ky. State Prison)
EDDYVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

Officials say a contract food service employee was seriously assaulted by an inmate at Kentucky State Penitentiary.

The incident happened Saturday, April 12 around 1:45 p.m.

Prison employee JoAnne Smith was taken to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

According to a Kentucky Department of Corrections spokesperson, Smith was released from the hospital on Monday, April 14.

The inmate, 38-year-old Gary Pennington was put in segregation at the prison pending both internal and outside charges.

Pennington is serving a sentence of life with parole after 25 Years, on the charges of murder and kidnapping out of Johnson County.

Kentucky State Police are in charge of the criminal investigation.

