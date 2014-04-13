Charleston hosts 46th Annual Dogwood Azalea Festival

Folks came to Charleston, Missouri this weekend to celebrate dogwood trees and azaleas at peak bloom with the 46th Annual Dogwood Azalea Festival held April 10-13.

This four day event allowed residents and visitors from other cities and states to tour the six-mile Dogwood Azalea Trail in Charleston, as well as attend a carnival and other festivities.

The theme for this year's festival was "The Glory of Spring" and held events such as the annual 5K Run/Walk, the Miss Dogwood-Azalea Pageant, and the well-known pig races.



