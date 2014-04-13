Wind blamed after tree lands on car in Cape Girardeau

A tree fell on a car early Sunday afternoon in Cape Girardeau.

Police on the scene say it seems the wind caused the tree to fall.

It happened in the 700 block of Perry Ave. near Capaha Park.

The street was block for a time for cleanup.

No one was hurt, the unoccupied car was parked street-side when the tree fell.

