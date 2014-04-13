Endangered Silver Advisory for MO woman - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Endangered Silver Advisory for MO woman

79-year-old Maureen Patricia Wulf (Source; MO Highway Patrol) 79-year-old Maureen Patricia Wulf (Source; MO Highway Patrol)

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KFVS) - The Chesterfield, Missouri Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult.

The Endangered Silver Advisory missing is for Maureen Patricia Wulf, a white female, 79, 5'6", 156 lbs, white hair, blue eyes and unknown clothing.

She wears glasses and metal leg braces.

She has a History of epilepsy and peripheral neuropathy.

She was last seen on April 8.

She was driving a Blue 2009 Honda Civic with Missouri plates BY18C, in an unknown direction of travel.

Authorities say a family member went to her home on April 12 to try to contact her and found four days worth of untaken medications in a daily pill divider and her vehicle gone from the garage.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Chesterfield Police Department at 1-636-537-3000.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

