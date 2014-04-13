Hope still alive 35 years after Scherer disappearance

Friends and family of a Benton, Mo. woman abducted nearly 35 years ago gathered Sunday for a balloon release.Cheryl Anne Scherer, 19, was last seen Cheryl Ann Scherer was last seen on April 17, 1979. She was taken from a gas station on Main Street in Scott City where she was working.The family expresses thanks for the concern, love and prayers shown through the years.The event took place from 4-6 p.m. at Denis Parish Center and the release was at 5:30 p.mMore than hundred people were on hand and released balloons in honor of Cheryl Anne Scherer. The release consisted of 19 purple balloons for the 19 years she lived before she went missing.There were 35 yellow balloons for the years she has been missing, and other different color balloons for others who have loved ones missing.Before the release, the Denis Parish Center gym was packed full of people from around the community to listen to the stories family and the sheriff's department shared of Cheryl.Laughter, happiness and some sadness filled the gym as family members still hold on hope that one day Cheryl Anne will return home.Martha Gill-Hamilton and Diane Scherer-Morris together embraced at the balloon release. Martha's sister Elizabeth Gill went missing in Cape Girardeau in 1965. Diane's sister Cheryl Anne Scherer went missing in Scott City in 1979.Find more on Scherer here: