3 dead after crash in Pemiscot County

Three men are dead after a crash in Pemiscot County Saturday afternoon.According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old David Six of Bragg City was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado north on Missouri Highway B when the car ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, and overturned.The driver, and 57-year-old David Six of Portageville, as well as 29-year-old Jason Phillips of Caruthersville, were thrown from the vehicle.Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, while crews took Phillips to Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.Troopers say all three men were not wearing their seatbelts.This wreck makes for 16 deaths on Missouri roadways in 2014.