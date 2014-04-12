Redhawks break out dance moves after scrimmage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

sports

Redhawks break out dance moves after scrimmage

(KFVS) - (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) -- The Southeast Missouri State football team livened up it's second scrimmage of the spring with a dance-off competition to wrap up the day at Houck Stadium. It is part of new head coach Tom Matukewicz's plan to end every spring practice with a fun activity. 

On the field, the Redhawks offense scored 51 points led by senior wide receiver Spencer Davis, who caught three touchdown passes, including a 60-yard toss from Kyle Snyder.

Lewis Washington and David Smart also caught touchdowns, while DeMichael Jackson and Lennies McFerren ran for one each as well. 

Defensively, Reggie Jennings intercepted a pass for 32 yards. Josh Freeman and Daniel Siehndel had four tackles apiece.

The Redhawks practice six more times, ending with their spring game on April 26.  

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

    NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:20:40 GMT
    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

  • Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal

    Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:42:47 GMT
    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller (Source: KFVS)The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller (Source: KFVS)

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

    •   
Powered by Frankly