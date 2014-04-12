sports Redhawks break out dance moves after scrimmage

(Cape Girardeau, Mo.) -- The Southeast Missouri State football team livened up it's second scrimmage of the spring with a dance-off competition to wrap up the day at Houck Stadium. It is part of new head coach Tom Matukewicz's plan to end every spring practice with a fun activity.



On the field, the Redhawks offense scored 51 points led by senior wide receiver Spencer Davis, who caught three touchdown passes, including a 60-yard toss from Kyle Snyder.



Lewis Washington and David Smart also caught touchdowns, while DeMichael Jackson and Lennies McFerren ran for one each as well.



Defensively, Reggie Jennings intercepted a pass for 32 yards. Josh Freeman and Daniel Siehndel had four tackles apiece.



The Redhawks practice six more times, ending with their spring game on April 26.