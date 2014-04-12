Anna, IL man facing murder charges - KY police chase - Honor Wall in Perryville, MO

A wall of Honor for veterans in Perryville (Source: Kadee Brosseau multimedia journalist).

A Tennessee man was taken into custody after fleeing from Kentucky State Police.

Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds says 34-year-old Jessie L. Bell of Monroe Street in Anna, Ill. has been charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the death of an Anna man. We'll have the latest tonight at 6:00.

A serial killer's execution in Texas is renewing debate about whether he played a role in the massacre of a Ina, Illinois family in the 1980's.

The trial of a suspended White County, Ill. corrections officer from Carmi has been ruled a mistrial.

A U.S. Army sergeant killed in last week's shooting in Fort Hood, Texas, has been buried in the Missouri town where he went to high school.

Hundreds gathered in Perryville, Mo. on Saturday to honor local veterans, past and present . Kadee Brosseau has more on this moving story tonight at 9:05.

Bryan McCormick says strong storms are possible Sunday evening, but tonight will be partly cloudy and mild.

More than 2,200 people ran or walked in the Color Me Cape 5K in downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday.

SIU students and faculty spent the day making Carbondale a little more beautiful in honor of students that were in the midst of school shootings.

Governor Pat Quinn announced Saturday a $52.7 million investment in community transportation projects throughout Illinois. Some of that cash will go to communities in southern Illinois.



Josh Frydman has Cards-Cubs & SEMO-Austin Peay highlights in sports.

