Cape Girardeau hosts first 'Color Me Cape 5K' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau hosts first 'Color Me Cape 5K'

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - More than 2,200 people ran or walked in the Color Me Cape 5K in downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, April 12.

The Color Me Cape 5K Run/Walk started at the Bel-Air Grill on Spanish Street and wound through the downtown area of Cape Girardeau, passed the Isle of Capri Casino and ended back at Spanish Street.

Registration began at noon and the first wave of runners started their journey at 2 p.m.

There were four waves of runners, with roughly 500 to 600 runners in each wave.

Three local charities benefited from the 5K:

  • The Safehouse for Women
  • The Discovery Playhouse
  • The Howard Aslinger Foundation

Local organizations who helped throw colored powder onto the runners also received stipends for helping with the event.

Matt Weber from Quest Promotions helped organize the Color Me Cape 5K, after helping to organize a mud run last year in Cape Girardeau.

He said they try to bring events, like this one or the mud run, that are in big metropolitan areas down to local areas.

Weber also said he hopes that the Color Me Cape 5K can become an annual event for southeast Missouri.

