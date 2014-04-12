Anna man facing first degree murder charges

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds says 34-year-old Jessie L. Bell of Monroe Street in Anna has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of an Anna man.

According to Edmonds, Anna Police were called to a home on Douglas Street at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. A man was found on the ground outside the home and pronounced dead at the Union County Hospital.

The victim is James H. Morrison, 46, of Anna.

The case is under investigation by the Anna Police Department and Union County Coroner’s Office with assistance from the Illinois State Police and Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Bell was taken into custody Saturday afternoon by Illinois State Police in Johnson County.

He was currently in the custody of the Union County Sheriff and was being held without bail.

Illinois State Police was on the scene taking pictures and collecting evidence Saturday on the back side of the house.



Neighbors say there was some music and people there last night like a little party.

