Perryville veterans receive 'Wall of Honor'

Written by Kadee Brosseau, Reporter
(Source: Kadee Brosseau, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Hundreds gathered in Perryville on Saturday to honor local veterans, past and present.

It was all a part of the dedication ceremony for the Wall of Honor.

It is a community-supported monument to those from Perry County who have served in the U.S. military.

The military history museum organized the project.

Vice President Mike Lundy says there are nearly 300 names on the wall.

Folks turned from all over the area came out for the event. 

Some came to pay tribute to family members, while others say they are honored to see their own names on the wall along with their fellow service members.

"I feel honored to have something that a community would do something like this, just for us, mainly it's for the fallen, that's who deserves to be on here but I still appreciate it," said Michael Mayor, a US Marine Veteran.

"Sure is something nice. It's a great privilege for me," another veteran said. 

The Wall of Honor has the names of those who served in all branches of the military and in all wars.

