SIU students beautify Carbondale in honor of 'Austin's Day' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU students beautify Carbondale in honor of 'Austin's Day'

SIU students beautify Carbondale in honor of 'Austin's Day'

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist) (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

SIU students and faculty spent the day making Carbondale a little more beautiful in honor of students that were in the midst of school shootings.

The SIUC Student Healthcare Management Association took part in digging a garden and cleaned up trash in support Austin's Day.

Austin Cloyd was killed in 2007 shooting at Virginia Tech.

This event was originally set up in Champaign, Illinois in honor of Austin to promote a nonviolent, respectful and healthy community in the wake of the tragic shooting.

The event was organized in Carbondale to also honor SIUC Health Care Management alumni Christina Meo, which survived a school shooting at the University of Northern Illinois.

SIU students and staff feel it is important to recognize those who have been through the tragedies.

Students say it is turning a negative event into a positive while helping those in their area.

They say it's a great way to help turn around any negative thoughts of what happen into happy thoughts of helping others out to help family and friends not dwell on the negativity the endured in their past during the shooting at their school.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly