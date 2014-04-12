SIU students beautify Carbondale in honor of 'Austin's Day'

SIU students and faculty spent the day making Carbondale a little more beautiful in honor of students that were in the midst of school shootings.

The SIUC Student Healthcare Management Association took part in digging a garden and cleaned up trash in support Austin's Day.

Austin Cloyd was killed in 2007 shooting at Virginia Tech.



This event was originally set up in Champaign, Illinois in honor of Austin to promote a nonviolent, respectful and healthy community in the wake of the tragic shooting.

The event was organized in Carbondale to also honor SIUC Health Care Management alumni Christina Meo, which survived a school shooting at the University of Northern Illinois.

SIU students and staff feel it is important to recognize those who have been through the tragedies.

Students say it is turning a negative event into a positive while helping those in their area.

They say it's a great way to help turn around any negative thoughts of what happen into happy thoughts of helping others out to help family and friends not dwell on the negativity the endured in their past during the shooting at their school.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.