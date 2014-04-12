Carbondale, Carterville receive transportation project funds

CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) - Governor Pat Quinn announced Saturday a $52.7 million investment in community transportation projects throughout Illinois.

According to a news release, the investment will support more than 400 jobs through 71 projects, including bike paths, walking trails, historic preservation and streetscape beautification projects in communities across Illinois.

The funding comes from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP), which is a federally-funded, competitive program that encourages transportation-related projects.

“These projects will support hundreds of jobs while preserving our heritage, beautifying communities and creating opportunities for pedestrians, bicyclists and others across Illinois,” Governor Quinn said. “The projects will help improve the quality of life for everyone, and I commend Senator Durbin and Illinois’ congressional delegation for fighting for this important community funding.”

The ITEP program is designed to promote alternative transportation options, including bike and pedestrian travel, along with streetscape beautification.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) received 232 applications requesting ITEP federal funding totaling nearly $260.5 million.

“These grants will make our communities better places in which to live and work,” Transportation Secretary Ann Schneider said. “They promote outdoor activity and help make us more proud of what our home towns have to offer.”

Among the named projects:

Jackson County

City of Carbondale, $388,870

Downtown Pedestrian and Bike Path Phase 2

The City of Carbondale proposes to construct Phase II of a bicycle and pedestrian path connecting historic downtown Carbondale south to existing pathways on the campus of Southern Illinois University (SIU). Phase I of the project is currently underway and received partial funding through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program. Phase II will complete the connection of this pathway south to the campus of SIU.

Williamson County

City of Carterville, $291,040

West Grand Sidewalks

This project includes the addition of 5 foot wide sidewalks along the South side of West Grand Avenue from the intersection of Dent Street, crossing Greenbriar road and turning South along the East side of Lions Drive intercepting the Elementary School Property.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.