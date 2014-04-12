Tenn. man taken into custody after fleeing Ky. state police - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tenn. man taken into custody after fleeing Ky. state police

TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Tennessee man was taken into custody after fleeing from Kentucky State Police late Friday.

Just before midnight on April 11, Sergeant William Manzanares was patrolling Interstate 24 at the 64-mile marker in Trigg County.

Manzanares saw a silver SUV traveling west at a high rate of speed and immediately activated his emergency equipment to try to stop the vehicle for the traffic violation. The vehicle failed to yield to Sgt. Manzanares' emergency equipment and accelerated in an attempt to elude the patrol car.

After passing three other drivers at a high rate of speed, the vehicle took Exit 56 and began to travel north on KY 139.

After traveling a short distance on KY 139, the suspect vehicle stopped in the middle of the highway.

The operator of the vehicle, Arthur R. Farmer, age 43 of Nashville, TN, was placed under arrest without further incident and lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.

He was charged with fleeing and evading police 1st degree (class d felony), three counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree (class d felony), and reckless driving (violation).

Ky. drivers can contribute to highway safety by reporting erratic drivers to the Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

