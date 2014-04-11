Driver injured after crash on KY 1241 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Driver injured after crash on KY 1241

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Graves County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle crash on Friday, April 11 at 4:24 p.m.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, a deputy saw the crash on KY 1241 at the intersection with KY 1820, near the Graves and McCracken County line.

Officers say an 18-year-old girl from Boaz, Ky. was going northbound on KY 1241 when she dropped off the right side of the road, lost control and hit the guardrail at the Mayfield Creek bridge.

They say the teen was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Mayfield Fire Department. She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her left side.

According to officers, the teen's injuries were diminished because she was wearing a seat belt.

They were assisted at the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Mayfield Fire Department, Viola Fire Department, Melber Fire Department and Burl's Wrecker Service of Mayfield.

