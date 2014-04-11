2 face charges after separate incidents in Kennett

Two men face charges in Kennett in separate incidents.

According to the Kennett PD, at approximately 10:09 a.m. on Friday, officers took 26-year-old Mario Adaway of Kennett into custody.

Officers were looking for him after he reportedly caused a peace disturbance. Adaway fled from officers on foot.

After a long foot chase, he was apprehended with the use of a taser.

Adaway was booked in the Dunklin County Justice Center for disturbing the peace and resisting arrest pending the filing of formal charges by the Dunklin County Prosecutors office.

At approximately 10:41 a.m., officers arrested 25-year-old Travis Leachman of Blytheville, Arkansas.

Police say Leachman was taken into custody after officers were dispatched to Wilson’s Recycling in reference to a suspicious load of copper.

Leachman was held in the Dunklin County Justice Center for receiving stolen property pending the filing of formal charges by the Dunklin County Prosecutors office.

