School funding shortfalls in Advance, names released of 2 mine workers killed mining accident

This past winter has left not just potholes in the road, but has caused entire sections of pavement to break up.

A superintendent in Advance, Mo. is putting into perspective what the $22 million for public schools and colleges means.

In January, Governor Nixon requested $44 million for public schools and colleges. Lawmakers responded by approving half: $22 million. Todd Tumminia talked to a superintendent in Advance, Mo. who put that offer in perspective. You can watch the story tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Two mine workers have died in a mining accident in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. According to Ste. Genevieve County Coroner Leo Basler, the workers were killed at Mississippi Lime off of U.S. 61 on Friday morning. The mining company identified the two killed as 53-year-old John Hahl and 29-year-old Chris Rawson.

Carbondale police are investigating an early morning shooting. An SIU student was shot in the abdomen after a fight around 12:40 a.m. in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly house fire just south of Portageville. It happened at a home on Highway T, sometime before 10 p.m. According to Ryan Holder with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is considered suspicious.

Old man winter left behind more than cold memories; roads in the Heartland are full of potholes and damage. Tim Gramling with the City of Cape Girardeau said it’s not just the potholes, but entire pavement breaking up.

In national news, an explosive freeway collision left 10 people dead – students, chaperones and both drivers – and dozens hospitalized. Desperate families awaited word about loved ones Friday, while investigators tried to figure out why a southbound FedEx big rig swerved across the grassy divide before sideswiping a car and slamming into a tour bus.

