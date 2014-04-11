Investigation reveals 2 marijuana growing operations in Graves Co.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that two indoor marijuana growing operations were found in different parts of the county after deputies respond to take a vandalism report in the Wingo community overnight.

According to Sheriff Redmon, Chad Spillman, 33, of Wingo called dispatch around 9 p.m. Thursday reporting that someone had broken out every window in his house on KY339 W. When deputies arrived they spoke to a witness that saw the individual that caused all the damage. The witness followed the suspect to a house in Wingo and obtained a license plate number and description of the person involved.

Deputies found the owner of the vehicle, Donald Randolph “Randy” Wray, 37, of Wingo. He was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning. During the questioning, deputies learned that the baseball bat that was used, along with marijuana, was inside his home on State Route 45S in Wingo.

A search warrant was obtained and executed. When Officers arrived, they talked to Wray’s wife, Cammy Wray, 26, who was inside the house with her father Stephen Lee and 9-year-old son. Officers say they found the baseball bat that was used and a small amount of marijuana and some drug paraphernalia.

After further investigation into the matter, officers learned that the Wrays and Spillman and others were involved in a partnership in growing marijuana. Some type of disagreement in the last few days between them about some growing operation equipment caused Randy Wray to become very angry at Spillman. They say Wray eventually got to the point he took a baseball bat to the home and caused approximately $10,000 to $15,000 worth of damage to the home.

As the night went on officers returned back to Spillman’s home to take pictures and try to gather more evidence at the scene. Officers say a spent .25 caliber shell casing was found laying on a kitchen cabinet by one of the windows, and also seen were several bottles of alcohol on the kitchen counter.

Deputies asked Spillman about the shell casing knowing he was a convicted felon and was not allowed to possess a handgun. The Probation and Parole office was contacted and a Probation Officer responded to help detectives in the investigation.

During the search of the home, officers say they found where a bedroom in the house had been turned into a growing operation with hi-powered grow lights and air filtration systems. A room on the second story of the house was equipped with similar growing equipment. They say the house had a very strong odor of marijuana.

Spillman told detectives that he had taken the plants to a nearby creek and threw the plants into the water. He also said that the pots were thrown out of his truck on a nearby side road.

Detectives say they tried to find the marijuana plants in the creek near Wingo, but were unsuccessful. However, they did find about 18 large buckets that contained the roots and chopped off stalks of marijuana on a side road near the Purchase Parkway.

Spillman was taken to the sheriff’s office for an interview. He told detectives where he had set up the growing operation at a friend’s house.

Detectives went to Jonathon Brann’s home on Spence Chapel Road east of Mayfield and found a grow operation inside his home and in an outbuilding behind his home. Detectives recovered several plants of marijuana with a street value of $34,000.

Those that were charged in connection with the growing operation and vandalism include:

Donald “Randy” Wray, 37, of Wingo was charged with criminal mischief first degree, cultivation of marijuana five plants or more

William Chad Spillman, 33, of Wingo was charged with cultivating marijuana five plants or more and tampering with physical evidence

Cammy Wray, 26, of Wingo was charged with cultivating marijuana five plants or more, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jonathon Brann, 33, of Mayfield was charged with cultivating marijuana five plants or more

The Drug Division is continuing the investigation in identifying others involved in this operation.

