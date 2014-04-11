Three Rivers to have ribbon cutting at Kennett center

Three Rivers College will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event for the new location of its Center at Kennett.

It will take place on Thursday, April 24 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be held at the new Center building, located at 1002 Great West Drive.

The ceremony is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. The open house will continue through 6 p.m.

“This ceremony will mark the completion of our impressive improvements to the Center at Kennett,” said Dr. Devin Stephenson, President of Three Rivers College. “We’ve dramatically increased the space and quality of facilities for our students in the Kennett region, and we’re proud to show them off to the public.”

The new facility replaces the 10,000-square-foot space that previously housed the Center at Kennett.

