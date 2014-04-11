Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium, Inc. 16th Annual Low Birthweight Conference

The Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium, Inc. is holding its 16th Annual Low Birthweight Conference on Friday, April 25.

The event is from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Miner Convention Center.

You can register by calling 573-471-9400 or toll free at 800-317-4949 or visit http://www.mbrcinc.org.

MBRC covers Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot and Dunklin Counties.

