5 year pledge for $100,000 finalized for Three Rivers Endowment Trust

Leaders from the Three Rivers Endowment Trust and Southern Bank met to finalize a five-year, $100,000 pledge from Southern Bank to the Endowment Trust.

Half will go to the Humanities and Social Science Classroom Building currently under construction in Poplar Bluff, and the other half toward the area of greatest need.

Pictured from left to right are: Emily Parks, Executive Director of the Three Rivers Endowment Trust; Kim Capps, Southern Bank; Allen Brooks, Past Chair of the Endowment Trust; and Mel Jackson, Southern Bank.

