Red Cross celebrates its dedicated volunteers during National Volunteer Work

During National Volunteer Week, April 6 - 12, the American Red Cross Greater St. Louis Region is celebrating its 2,100 dedicated volunteers. Volunteers power the American Red Cross.

According to the Red Cross, volunteers make up more than 90 percent of the local workforce. In the St. Louis area, approximately 1,200 volunteers coordinate 2,500 blood drives.

“Our volunteers respond to house fires and natural disasters, support blood drives and our military families, teach classes that save lives and so much more,” said Cindy Erickson, CEO of the American Red Cross Greater St. Louis Region. “We are so grateful for their service and dedication. Without them, we could not fulfill our lifesaving mission.”

Throughout the organization, American Red Cross volunteers:

Teach first aid, CPR, swimming and other lifesaving skills

Respond to disasters and provide immediate needs of food, clothing and shelter

Reconnect families separated by disasters or conflict

Support blood drives across the country

Help veterans, members of the military and their families in the U.S. and overseas

The American Red Cross Greater St. Louis Region is a proud member agency of the United Way.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.