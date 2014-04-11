Mining accident - House fire homicide investigation - Carbondale shooting

Two mine workers have died in a mining accident in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Tune in for the latest tonight at 5:00.It was a stormy afternoon for parts of the Heartland. Grant Dade fills us in tonight at 6:15.

According to Ryan Holder with the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, a house fire is considered suspicious and being investigated as a homicide. Molly Lair has a live report tonight at 6:00.

Someone was shot in the stomach overnight in Carbondale. Police are looking for the suspect. Allison Twaits has the details tonight at 6:02.

The saying goes "put yourself in their shoes," but one group is working to put someone else in your shoes.

Voters in Illinois will be tasked with deciding whether to amend the state's constitution.

Mo. Gov. Jay Nixon was in Farmington, Missouri on Friday talking healthcare.

A Murray, Ky. man has been charged in connection with an ongoing rape investigation.

Two vehicles were involved in an injury crash just after noon on Friday in Cape Girardeau.

A Mizzou a football player has been kicked off the team. Josh Frydman has more in sports.



