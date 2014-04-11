Murray High School employee facing 5 additional counts of rape - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray High School employee facing 5 additional counts of rape

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Kwen Trice (Source: Calloway Co. Jail) Kwen Trice (Source: Calloway Co. Jail)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Murray Police Department said following an ongoing investigation and the identification of another victim, an assistant coach and teaching assistant at Murray High School was charged with five additional counts of third degree rape.

Kwen Trice, 30, of Murray, was charged in connection with an ongoing rape investigation by the Murray Police Department.

He was charged was charged earlier in April with five counts of third degree rape.

Murray Independent School District Attorney David Buckingham said the original charges against Trice involved an underage Murray High School student.

Buckingham said Trice, who has been working as a coach at the school for three years, has been suspended without pay.

Trice is currently being held in the Calloway County Detention Center.

