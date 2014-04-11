Missouri dismisses Green-Beckham from football team - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

sports

Missouri dismisses Green-Beckham from football team

(Columbia, Mo.) -- The Missouri football program has dismissed wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham from the team Friday, four days after he was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. 

Green-Beckham was the suspect in a burglary investigation early Sunday morning, but Thursday Columbia police announced it would not make any arrests in the case.

It was Green-Beckham's third off-field incident since he arrived at Missouri in 2012. He was previously arrested twice on drug-related charges.

In a statement released by the University, head coach Gary Pinkel said, "This decision was made with the best interests of all involved in mind. Dorial's priority going forward needs to be focusing on getting the help he needs. As we have all along, we will continue to do everything we can to assist Dorial and his family."

Missouri Director of Athletics Mike Alden said, "We have a high standard of conduct for our student-athletes. Though we provide the resources and mentoring to all of our student-athletes, we are also responsible to the community at large and to the ideals and values of the University of Missouri. We have determined that this was a necessary step for our football team, athletic department, the University and our community."

