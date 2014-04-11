Boys & Girls Club wins two state awards

The Boys & Girls Club of Carbondale was recently recognized for its outstanding efforts in Marketing and Youth Programming by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Illinois Area Council.The 2014 Illinois Area Council Outstanding Program Award was presented for BGCC’s Power Blast program. Power Blast engages Club members physically as well as mentally. The Power portion focuses on academics and homework. Weekly themes allow for new ideas and encourage personal investment by members over time.Themes include: Math Mondays; Literacy Tuesdays; Word Wednesdays; Topic Thursdays (current events, holidays, Club projects or group preference); and Fun Fridays.During the Blast portion, members are allowed time to release pent up energy and socialize with peers. Group Leaders also develop experientially based high-yield learning activities which engage members through fun, yet educational programming.BGCC’s Marketing and PR Internship Program won the 2014 Illinois Area Council Outstanding Marketing and Communications Award. Now in its 4th semester, the program offers professional development opportunities to college student in Marketing, Public Relations, and related majors. In addition to day-to-day projects such as website and social media management, interns are mentored in press release writing, and email marketing, as well as graphic and print design.

