Drivers asked to use caution during Murray half-marathon

The Murray Half Marathon returns to Murray on Saturday, April 12 for the fourth year, taking hundreds of runners through the streets of the city and county.

Drivers traveling through the area are advised of several road closures and detours that will be in place during the race.

The race begins at 7 a.m. and roads will be reopened along the route as the last runners pass. All roads will be open by 10:45 a.m. at the latest.

The majority of streets will have intermittent traffic allowed as runners pass, and every intersection on the course will have an official directing and/or re-routing traffic. Law enforcement will be on hand to ensure the safety of runners while allowing as much traffic flow as possible.

The following areas will be closed for the duration of the race: Poplar Street from 10th to 8th street and 8th Street from Poplar to Main street. Other areas will be closed or have limited access during portions of the race, and several key locations are mentioned below:

From 7-8 a.m., any traffic to the downtown courthouse square is advised to access it from 4th and Maple streets or 5th and Main streets.

Main Street from 4th to 10th street will be closed from approximately 6:50-8 a.m. The intersection of 10th and Chestnut streets will not be closed, but traffic officials will allow intermittent traffic as runners pass. Arcadia Drive and the entrance to Murray-Calloway County Park will be close from 7-8 a.m.

Traffic heading north on U.S. Hwy 641 will be restricted to one lane from Arcadia Drive to the intersection of Utterback Road. Those traveling to shopping centers on the east side of 641 are advised to enter using the stoplights at 121 or in front of Roy Stewart Stadium.

Special emphasis will be placed on the intersection of U.S. 641 and Poor Farm Road, where runners will be crossing. Drivers will be directed to two alternate routes to get into Murray during peak moments of the race.

Bailey Road will be restricted to northbound traffic only from 121 to Poor Farm Road.

From 8-9:30 a.m., 16th Street from the five points intersection to Main Street will be closed, as well as Main Street from 16th Street to Doran Road and Doran Road from Main Street to Sycamore Street. Sycamore Street from Doran Road to 10th Street will be closed from 9-10:30 a.m. Cross traffic will be allowed intermittently.

The Murray Half Marathon is sponsored by the Murray Calloway Endowment for Healthcare at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.

For more information on the race, visit www.murrayhalfmarathon.org or call 270-762-1908, 270-762-1800 or 270-227-0253.

