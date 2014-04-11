3 injured in crash on North Sutton Lane in Graves Co.

The Graves County Sheriff Department responded to a crash on North Sutton Lane on Thursday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, Corinne Nichy, 24, of Mayfield, Ky. was going southbound on North Sutton Lane in a 2008 Chrysler Sebring. She met a northbound vehicle driven by 34-year-old April Faulkner also of Mayfield.

Sheriff Redmon said the two vehicles hit on a hillcrest head-on. Both drivers and a passenger in Faulkner's vehicle, a 5-year-old, were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The 5-year-old was later transferred to a Nashville hospital.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Mayfield/Graves County Fire and Rescue.

