Pink Up: April Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up . Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

Watch the Breakfast Show and Heartland News today to learn about a procedure that women have after their mammogram after they find out if they have cancer. This procedure looks at their lymphnodes to determine if they will need chemo.



Tell your friends toto remind them to do their self-breast exam.Have a great Saturday!