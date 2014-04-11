Nixon visits Farmington, Mo. to talk healthcare

Gov. Jay Nixon was in Farmington, Missouri on Friday.

He visited Parkland Medical Center to discuss the economic impact of Missouri's failure to expand Medicaid, and the gap between qualifying for Medicaid and qualifying for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

"You have places today where folks are working in southern Missouri, working with each other. One of them lives in Arkansas and the other lives in Missouri and the one in Arkansas working a difficult job has healthcare and the one and Missouri doesn't," said Nixon. "If you are that employer, who are you going to hire? The one that has health care or the one that doesn't?"

Republican leaders in the legislature say paying for the reform takes money away from education and public safety.

While the issue is stalled in Missouri, the state of Illinois is moving forward with Medicaid expansion.

