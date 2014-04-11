3 injured after crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

Two vehicles were involved in an injury crash just after noon on Friday in Cape Girardeau.According to police at the scene, a minivan was pulling out of a primary care parking lot onto Kingshighway around 12:30 p.m. and was struck by an SUV.The minivan flipped on its top after being hit. Police three people were taken to an area hospital via ambulance.Traffic was slowed to one lane north and south while crews cleaned up the site.Police and Fire crews assisted EMS at the scene.